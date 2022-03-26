Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to “Hold”

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 625,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,729.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,483,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

