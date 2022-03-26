Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCCO. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Community by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

