Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to “Buy”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $49,879,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after buying an additional 1,126,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

