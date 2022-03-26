Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Vacasa stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

