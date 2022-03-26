Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $425.66. 294,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,621. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.