Zilliqa Achieves Market Capitalization of $989.80 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $989.80 million and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00320328 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004703 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.19 or 0.01312580 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003017 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,862,101,829 coins and its circulating supply is 12,570,634,676 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.