Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

