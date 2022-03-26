Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

