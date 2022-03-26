Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $189.43 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $152.63 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.