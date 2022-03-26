ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS SRTTY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.28. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

About ZOZO (Get Rating)

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

