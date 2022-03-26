Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.67 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,873. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.07.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

