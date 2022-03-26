ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE alerts:

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. ZTE has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTE (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.