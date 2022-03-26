Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.