Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

