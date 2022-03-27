$0.03 EPS Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SkyWest reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SKYW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 300,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

