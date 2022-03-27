-$0.08 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

MDNA stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

