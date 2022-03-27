-$0.12 EPS Expected for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 65,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $181.14 million, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

