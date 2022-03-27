-$0.21 EPS Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 121,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,236. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

