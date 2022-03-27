-$0.23 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 415,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.86. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.