$0.32 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 330,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,931 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

