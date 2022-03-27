$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pampa Energía.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAM remained flat at $$22.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 88,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.