$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 753,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $34.39.

In related news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175,991 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

