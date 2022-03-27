$0.43 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

CAMT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.57. 129,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,091. Camtek has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Camtek by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.