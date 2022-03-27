$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stericycle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 701,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,930. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

