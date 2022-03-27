$0.67 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.69. 1,113,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.