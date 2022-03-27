$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

