-$0.73 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

LRMR has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair cut Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $17.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

