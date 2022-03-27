$0.86 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.73. NIKE posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.56. The company has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.