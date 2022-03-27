$1.39 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.46. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WTS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 156,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,525. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.54 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

