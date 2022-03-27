$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

