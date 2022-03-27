$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.67. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

