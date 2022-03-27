$104.38 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to report $104.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the lowest is $104.30 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $90.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. 93,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,680. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

