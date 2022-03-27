$106.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $106.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the lowest is $105.60 million. Appian posted sales of $88.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $444.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $526.73 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

