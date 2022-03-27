123,475 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 245,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

