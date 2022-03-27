$134.52 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) will announce $134.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.70 million and the lowest is $129.87 million. FB Financial reported sales of $149.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $564.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,765. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

