150,757 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

