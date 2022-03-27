$162.88 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will post $162.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the highest is $164.70 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

SWCH stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,856. Switch has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

