$18.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post $18.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.16 billion and the lowest is $16.03 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $83.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. Boeing has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

