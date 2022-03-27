180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $703.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.15 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.