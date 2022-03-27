180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

