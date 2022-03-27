180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

