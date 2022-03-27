180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.