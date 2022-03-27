$2.64 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.26. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $10.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

NYSE COP traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. 7,833,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

