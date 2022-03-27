$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.