$203.52 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will report $203.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $216.80 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $875.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 755,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.