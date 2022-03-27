2,133 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 25.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,004,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.43. 545,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,671. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

