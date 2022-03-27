224 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $554.82. 753,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

