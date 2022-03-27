$24.16 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.00 billion. FedEx reported sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $93.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.56. 1,447,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.