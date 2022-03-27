250 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Polaris by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

