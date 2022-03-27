$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $703.36. 521,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $494.15 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

